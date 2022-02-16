Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 434,128 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434,128 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of B2Gold worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

