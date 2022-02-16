Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 266.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $224.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.87.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

