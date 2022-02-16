Banano Achieves Market Cap of $15.79 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $15.79 million and $37,978.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,332 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.