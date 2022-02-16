Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

