Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 5.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 1,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 402,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

