Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:NTB opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
