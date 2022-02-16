Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NTB opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

