Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

