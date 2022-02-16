Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was up 7.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 1,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

