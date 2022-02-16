Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was up 7.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 1,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
