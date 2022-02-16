Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.72.

BNS stock opened at C$93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$70.57 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

