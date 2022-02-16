Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

BKNIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.