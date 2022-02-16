Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

BKNIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

