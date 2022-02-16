Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 553 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

