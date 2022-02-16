Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

ATLC opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

