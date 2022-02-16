Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $105,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

