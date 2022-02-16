Barclays PLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 232,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 935.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

