Barclays PLC Sells 1,033 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

