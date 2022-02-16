Barclays PLC Sells 3,094 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000.

PPH opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

