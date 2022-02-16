Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

