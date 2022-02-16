BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.27

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.27 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 45.80 ($0.62). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.64), with a volume of 537,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £207.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

