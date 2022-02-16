Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.86

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

BXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

