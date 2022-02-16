Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.86

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
BXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
