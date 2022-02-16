BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.08

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.08 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.26). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 828,503 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.15.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

