BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.08

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.08 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.26). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 828,503 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.15.
BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)
