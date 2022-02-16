Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.40

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $716,388.47 and $4,558.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020801 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 132.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.