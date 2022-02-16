Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

