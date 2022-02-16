Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1,017.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $219.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

