Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,766,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,750,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

