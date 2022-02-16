Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $258.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.76. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

