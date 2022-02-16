Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $67.89. 33,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,082,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.