Belden Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

