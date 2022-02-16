Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. increased their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Belden by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

