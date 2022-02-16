Belt (BELT) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.81 or 0.07121340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,050.06 or 0.99909071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

