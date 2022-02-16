Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up to $24.43

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $25.17. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

