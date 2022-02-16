BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0793 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. BENQI has a market cap of $25.83 million and $122.00 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

