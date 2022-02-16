Beryl Capital Management LLC Sells 425,379 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,379 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPI stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.