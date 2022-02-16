Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alberton Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the second quarter worth $145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 12.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALAC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.76.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

