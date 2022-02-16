BHP Group (LON:BHP) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

BHP Group (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,491.50 ($33.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613 ($35.36). The stock has a market cap of £126.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,315.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,156.33.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.77) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.46).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.