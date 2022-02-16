Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,206 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Big Lots worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of BIG opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.