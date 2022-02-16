Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.11. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 12,382 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 139.1% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 74.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

