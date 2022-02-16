Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -0.30.
About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioqual (BIOQ)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.