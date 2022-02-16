BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.42

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 16782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
