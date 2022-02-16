BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.42

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 16782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 855,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,960,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,777,000.

