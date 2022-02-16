BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.11% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.