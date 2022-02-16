BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.96% of Newpark Resources worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

