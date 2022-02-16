Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.89 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

