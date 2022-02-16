BlitzPick (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $526,634.24

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $526,634.24 and approximately $971.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013953 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPick Coin Trading

