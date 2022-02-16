Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

