BMO Capital Markets Boosts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 344,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

