BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.29 ($81.01).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €63.53 ($72.19) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.