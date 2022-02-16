Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Laurie Benson Purchases 48,902 Shares

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Laurie Benson purchased 48,902 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,617.32).

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.05. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £10.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BONH shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.