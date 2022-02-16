Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $1.86 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

