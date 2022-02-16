Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.49 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SAM traded down $14.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.59. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $404.50 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boston Beer by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.