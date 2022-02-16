Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

TSE:BPF.UN traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,999. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.01 and a 12-month high of C$16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.77. The stock has a market cap of C$355.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

