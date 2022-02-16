Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE BXP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.58. 1,182,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

